John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 74,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $19.43.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
