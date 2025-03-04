John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

