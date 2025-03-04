JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JBLU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.83. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 678,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

