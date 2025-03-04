Jeremy G. Chadwick Sells 1,383 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $30.17. 982,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 507,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $681,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

