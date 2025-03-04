Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $150.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.43.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $117.05. 15,612,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,926. Target has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

