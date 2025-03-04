Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 42,278 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $359,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,259. This represents a 48.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jedidiah Marc Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $792,459.71.

MCW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. 1,449,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,425. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on MCW shares. Stephens began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

