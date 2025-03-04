Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after buying an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 297,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

