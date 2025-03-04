Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jamf

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jamf

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Jamf by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jamf by 57.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Jamf has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.