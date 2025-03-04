James Kao Buys 612 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,701,115.20. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, James Kao purchased 5,960 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.40.

On Friday, February 21st, James Kao purchased 3,352 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,023.12.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

