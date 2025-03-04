Jag Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REAL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 43.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

