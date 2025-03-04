Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

IBM opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

