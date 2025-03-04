Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,459,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $149,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,109.20. This trade represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,198 shares of company stock worth $13,415,604. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

