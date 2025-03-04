Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQVIA by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $214.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.06 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

