Jag Capital Management LLC Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises 3.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON stock opened at $525.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

