Jag Capital Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,254 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,990,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

