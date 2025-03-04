Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSCP opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.