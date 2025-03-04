Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

