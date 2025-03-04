Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 51,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 53,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Izotropic Trading Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

