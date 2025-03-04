Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 8238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

