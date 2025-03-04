Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Itron by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Itron Price Performance
ITRI stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $124.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.