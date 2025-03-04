iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

