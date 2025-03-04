iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 235,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.