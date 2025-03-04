iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 235,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

