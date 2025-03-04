iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 821,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 394,897 shares.The stock last traded at $220.78 and had previously closed at $224.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after purchasing an additional 308,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,574,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

