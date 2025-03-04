iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

