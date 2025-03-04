iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

