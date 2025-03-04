iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,856,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,112,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

