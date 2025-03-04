iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCV. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

