iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after buying an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,586,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

