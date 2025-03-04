iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $43,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.