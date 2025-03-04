iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $583.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

