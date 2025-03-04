iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $23,686,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

