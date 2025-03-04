iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

