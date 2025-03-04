iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,249,000 after acquiring an additional 497,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

