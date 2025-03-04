IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.84. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

