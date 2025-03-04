Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 3rd (AMWD, ANIP, BPMC, ENIC, ESE, GIII, HSBC, ICFI, IDN, INTU)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 3rd:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get American Woodmark Co alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.