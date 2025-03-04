Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 3rd (AMWD, ANIP, BPMC, ENIC, ESE, GIII, HSBC, ICFI, IDN, INTU)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 3rd:
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.