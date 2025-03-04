Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.7 %

VGM stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 135,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

