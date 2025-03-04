Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE VGM opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
