Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VGM opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 348,153 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

