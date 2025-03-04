Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

