Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

