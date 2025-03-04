Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,765,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 11,661,193 shares.The stock last traded at $20.87 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

