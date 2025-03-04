Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,820. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
