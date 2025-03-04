Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 140,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,381. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.