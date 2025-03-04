Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $497.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

