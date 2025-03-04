Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,216,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 222,502 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.78.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 869,482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

