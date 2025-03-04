Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 149,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

