Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PTH traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

