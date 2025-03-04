Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,385,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

