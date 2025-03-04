Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Jamie Samath Sells 188 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $106,584.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,424.28. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $566.98. 1,705,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

