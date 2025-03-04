Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

NYSE:IPI opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $324.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $378,273.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,212,823 shares in the company, valued at $31,133,166.41. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,988. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

