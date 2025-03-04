Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Announces Earnings Results

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%.

Intertek Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,510 ($70.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,394 ($55.84) and a one year high of GBX 5,550 ($70.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,992.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,881.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.62) to GBX 5,500 ($69.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital upgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,550 ($70.53).

About Intertek Group

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

